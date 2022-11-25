Gideon’s Bakehouse Reveals Special Food and Merchandise for the Holiday Season

The delicious Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs has revealed their special holiday offerings, including new candles, stickers, and of course, plenty of cookies!

Gideon’s Gargoyle Tumbler:

Perfect for your Gideon's Nitro Cold Brew, this new 16oz tumbler is made with 18/8 stainless steel, a double-walled design, and vacuum insulated for hot and cold drinks. Wash it before first use, then bring it back on your visits to Gideon's at Disney Springs, and they will use your cup instead, helping reduce the use of plastics.

Red & Black Embroidered Gideon’s Hat:

The hats are back, this time with red stitching. It’s a Baseball Hat! Red Logo! Boom!⁣⁣⁣

Sticker Pack Series 1:

Get ready to collect more stickers with these super cool sticker packs! Series One contains five 4×4 inch all-weather all-new stickers featuring your friends Barnabas Mephistophelittle, Victor the Shark, Stuart Valencia, Bonnie Brae, and Lydia Lovecraft. Not sold separately, as they all belong together!

Natala the Christmas Witch:

We're blessed to be visited by the Christmas Witch this year. Enjoy her as a signed Limited Edition Print online right now the menu

Natala the Christmas Witch Shirt:

This one is a super Limited Edition release! They will sell out fast online and in-store. Don't delay!⁣

As of publishing, it looks as though this may already be sold out, but keep an eye out to see if it comes back in stock.

Kris Kringle & Krampus Pin Set

Krampus Raglan Shirt

But enough of the merchandise, let’s see what fresh treats are available this month!

Kris Kringle Cookie:

This complexly flavored White Chocolate Coffee Bean Cookie will fill your spirit with Coconut, Caramel, and Vanilla Bean notes. The bitterness of the Coffee Bean balances the sweetness to perfection. Available through December 31st.

Cookie Vom Krampus:

This deeply rich super Chocolate Cookie is infused with the icy cool of a frozen heart and covered in dreadfully delicious Andes Mint. Available through December 31st.

Kris Kringle Cake:

Soft Vanilla Cake filled with specs of ground coffee and covered in a fluffy Marshmallow Buttercream blended with Coconut and Vanilla Bean flavors and ribboned with housemade Salted Caramel.

Cake Vom Krampus:

Never before seen is this sinful Red Velvet Cake covered in an ultra Mint Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting.

Krampus Cold Brew:

Now through the end of the year, Krampus has his own darkly refreshing drink, combining Gideon’s Cold Brew with a rich and velvety Chocolate Mint homemade sauce.

