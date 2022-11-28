New “Chicken and Waffle” Bowls Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New “Chicken and Waffle” bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Eats Instagram announced that you’ll be able to enjoy one of the four new “Chicken and Waffle” bowls at Fairfax Fare, beginning tomorrow, November 29th.

The bowls themselves are the waffle, with various different toppings featured within.

In order the bowls are Plant-based Soba Noodle Salad Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl and BBQ Beef Brisket Bowl.

Interestingly, although Disney has advertised them as “Chicken and Waffle” bowls, only one actually features chicken.

Fairfax Fare is located along Sunset Blvd. near to the entrance of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

More Walt Disney World News: