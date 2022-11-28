New “Chicken and Waffle” Bowls Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New “Chicken and Waffle” bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning tomorrow.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Eats Instagram announced that you’ll be able to enjoy one of the four new “Chicken and Waffle” bowls at Fairfax Fare, beginning tomorrow, November 29th.
- The bowls themselves are the waffle, with various different toppings featured within.
- In order the bowls are Plant-based Soba Noodle Salad Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl and BBQ Beef Brisket Bowl.
- Interestingly, although Disney has advertised them as “Chicken and Waffle” bowls, only one actually features chicken.
- Fairfax Fare is located along Sunset Blvd. near to the entrance of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.
More Walt Disney World News:
- EPCOT’s out-of-this-world dining experience, Space 220, has just added some stellar new dishes and cocktails to its menu, awaiting guests among the stars.
- Ziploc has moved their sponsorship over to the Jungle Cruise, and new Ziploc bags are being handed out to guests to store their belongings.
- The delicious Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs has revealed their special holiday offerings, including new candles, stickers, and of course, plenty of cookies!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning