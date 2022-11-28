New “Chicken and Waffle” Bowls Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New “Chicken and Waffle” bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare in Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning tomorrow.

  • The Disney Eats Instagram announced that you’ll be able to enjoy one of the four new “Chicken and Waffle” bowls at Fairfax Fare, beginning tomorrow, November 29th.
  • The bowls themselves are the waffle, with various different toppings featured within.

  • In order the bowls are Plant-based Soba Noodle Salad Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Bowl, Korean BBQ Pork Belly Bowl and BBQ Beef Brisket Bowl.
  • Interestingly, although Disney has advertised them as “Chicken and Waffle” bowls, only one actually features chicken.

