Bring Home the Galaxy: Hasbro Celebrates the 40th Anniversary “Return of the Jedi” with New Black Series Figures

It’s a new week of the Bring Home the Galaxy merchandise campaign and that means Hasbro has more exciting Star Wars reveals to share. Today, the toy maker is turning the calendar back to 1983 40th anniversary Return of the Jedi figures in the Black Series.

It’s another fun week of reveals as part of the Star Wars campaign Bring Home the Galaxy and today Hasbro is showcasing new figures in The Black Series.

Star Wars is one of the best franchises in the history of cinema and 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the Original Trilogy conclusion, Star Wars: Return of The Jedi .

. From the forest moon of Endor and the dark corners of Jabba’s palace to the sinister halls of the Death Star, this wave celebrates some of the lesser seen, but still essential characters of the saga. Amon the line up are: Paploo Bib Fortuna Chewbacca Stormtrooper Emperor Palpatine

Collectors of all ages will love these highly detailed 6-inch scale figures that come in classic Kenner-style packaging to resemble the appearance in the original line!

Hasbro’s Black Series figures offer multiple points of articulation, premium detail and design, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco.

Pre-orders open Wednesday, November 30th at HasbroPulse.com

For more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals check out our Round Up guides spanning the 9-week merchandise campaign.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PAPLOO

Includes figure and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Available for pre-order 11/30 at Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BIB FORTUNA

Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Available for pre-order 11/30 at Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CHEWBACCA

Includes figure and bowcaster accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Available for pre-order 11/30 at Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STORMTROOPER

Includes figure and blaster accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Available for pre-order 11/30 at Hasbro Pulse

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES EMPEROR PALPATINE

Includes figure and cane accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Summer 2023

Available for pre-order 11/30 at Hasbro Pulse

