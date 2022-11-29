“Willow” Q&A Suggests Possibilities For Future Of Disney+ Series

A special Q&A Panel celebrating the upcoming Disney+ series, Willow, suggested that not only could there be a potential for a second season of the series, but the possibility of an actor returning from the original film.
- In a recent Q&A at held at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood celebrating the new Disney+ series, Willow, Executive Producer Jon Kasdan discusses the importance of Val Kilmer’s character in the original film, and his impact on the film.
- Fans are currently speculating that with a triumphant return to screen in the acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it’s possible that Val Kilmer’s character will return in a second season of Willow on Disney+, or that a second season of the series is possible.
- From Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment comes Willow, an all-new live-action fantasy adventure series based on the classic 1988 feature film. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
- An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, Willow features a diverse international cast, including Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley. Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Dawson’s Creek), is showrunner, and the roster of directors, each of whom helmed two consecutive episodes, includes Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander), Debs Paterson (A Discovery of Witches), Philippa Lowthorpe (The Crown), and Jamie Childs (Doctor Who). The writers are John Bickerstaff (The Romanoffs), Hannah Friedman (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Jonathan Kasdan. The producers are Stephen Woolfenden, Julia Cooperman (Jupiter’s Legacy), Hameed Shaukat (House of Cards), and Max Taylor, with Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Jonathan Kasdan, Tommy Harper (Top Gun: Maverick), Wendy Mericle (Arrow), Roopesh Parekh (His Dark Materials), Ron Howard (Thirteen Lives), and Samie Kim Falvey (Under the Banner of Heaven) serving as executive producers. The co-executive producer is Hannah Friedman, and the supervising producer is Rayna McClendon (Obi-Wan Kenobi).
- Willow will premiere November 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.