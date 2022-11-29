“Willow” Q&A Suggests Possibilities For Future Of Disney+ Series

A special Q&A Panel celebrating the upcoming Disney+ series, Willow, suggested that not only could there be a potential for a second season of the series, but the possibility of an actor returning from the original film.

What’s Happening:

In a recent Q&A at held at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood celebrating the new Disney+ series, Willow, Executive Producer Jon Kasdan discusses the importance of Val Kilmer’s character in the original film, and his impact on the film.

Executive Producer Jon Kasdan discusses the importance of Val Kilmer’s character in the original film, and his impact on the film. Fans are currently speculating that with a triumphant return to screen in the acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick, maybe it’s possible that Val Kilmer’s character will return in a second season of Willow on Disney+, or that a second season of the series is possible.