Disneyland Paris Releases A Merry Magic Advent Calendar

Christmas will be here before you know it, and the countdown has begun. Disneyland Paris has an advent calendar to count you down to Christmas Day.

What's Happening:

The countdown to Christmas has begun! Open one window a day for a merry magical Disneyland Paris surprise.

Stop by every day until December 25 and discover a surprise behind every window that will get you and your loved ones into the Christmas spirit.

Click here

Celebrate Holidays at Disneyland Paris: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)