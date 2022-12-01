Disneyland Paris Releases A Merry Magic Advent Calendar

Christmas will be here before you know it, and the countdown has begun. Disneyland Paris has an advent calendar to count you down to Christmas Day.
What's Happening:
- The countdown to Christmas has begun! Open one window a day for a merry magical Disneyland Paris surprise.
- Stop by every day until December 25 and discover a surprise behind every window that will get you and your loved ones into the Christmas spirit.
Celebrate Holidays at Disneyland Paris: (According to the Disneyland Paris website)
- Tis the season to be merrier than ever before but only until January 8.
- Bring your loved ones together and share in the merry magic of this year’s Disney Enchanted Christmas season at Disneyland Paris. And as it’s our 30th Anniversary, there are even more reasons to celebrate!
- Disney Dreams! of Christmas returns: The 30th Anniversary is the gift that keeps on giving, with the eagerly anticipated return of the much-adored night-time spectacular Disney Dreams! of Christmas.
- Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade!: Whoop and wave for the return of Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade! Our most merrily magical festive procession that beams during the day and sparkles at night.
- Magical Christmas Tree Lighting: At dusk, gaze in awe as our giant Christmas tree illuminates Town Square…and your eyes.
- Musical show Let's Sing Christmas!: Get into the Christmas spirit and sing along with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy and Goofy in the magical Let’s Sing Christmas!
- Share Christmas wishes with Disney Characters…and Santa!: Feel the magic of Christmas come to life like nowhere else as you all come together and meet Disney Characters – and even Santa!