Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of December 5th-9th:

Monday, December 5 – Lost & Found Inspiring stories of those who achieved happiness after something meaningful in their lives were lost and found Kitt Wakeley ( An Adoption Story ) Daytime Exclusive: Interview Taylor Dayne

Tuesday, December 6 – Living Life Like It’s Golden Jill Scott ( Golden Hour ) Grace Duah ( Gossip Girl ) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, December 7 Angie Martinez Naturi Naughton ( Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas )

Thursday, December 8 – Season Of Surprises This special episode will spread holiday cheer through gifts and surprises! Mari “Little Miss Flint” Copeny (15-year-old clean water activist; 7th annual Toy Drive for the children of Flint, MI) Kendrick Sampson ( Something from Tiffany’s ) Performance by Mickey Guyton (“I Still Pray”)

Friday, December 9 – Best Friend Energy Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin ( Best Friend Energy ; co-founders The Home Edit) Danielle Bayard Jackson (Complexities of female friendships)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.