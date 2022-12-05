Walt Disney’s Plane to be Restored to 1960s Design

During a celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday at the Palm Springs Air Museum, Rebeca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, announced that the Palm Springs Air Museum, in conjunction with Phoenix Air, will restore and recreate the interior of Walt’s plane.

The announcement came during the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane.

According to D23

Walt acquired the iconic Gulfstream in 1963 and had some creative input regarding the design of the plane’s interior.

The plane seated up to 15 passengers and included a galley kitchen, two restrooms, two couches, a desk, and nods to Mickey Mouse.

According to the museum, the plane will likely be restored with replicas of the artifacts rather than the originals.

The plane journeyed from D23 Expo 2022 in Anaheim, California, to Palm Springs, California, in September.

The aircraft is on a long-term loan from the Archives and is now displayed alongside the Palm Springs Air Museum collection.

What they’re saying:

Palm Springs Air Museum Vice Chairman Fred Bell: “We are so thrilled to partner with the Walt Disney Archives on this amazing restoration project. The Palm Springs Air Museum has restored over 60 aircraft in its 26-year history. Phoenix Air Group out of Cartersville, Georgia, has offered to donate any parts we need. Phoenix Air Group is a worldwide provider of aviation services, and at one point, owned and operated 20% of the world fleet of Gulfstream I’s flying at the time. We know that we have a special responsibility to Walt Disney, to the Archives, and to the millions of Disney fans around the world to do this work as accurately as possible so that the airplane can be enjoyed for decades to come.”

About the exhibit:

This new exhibit highlights the history of the plane, showcasing its significance to The Walt Disney Company’s history and its relevance to the Palm Springs area.

Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more.