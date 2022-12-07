Emily Furutani Joins Hulu Originals as Vice President, Comedy

According to Deadline, Emily Furutani has joined Hulu Originals as Vice President, Comedy.
What's Happening:
- Emily Furutani, who has served as Director of Comedy Development for Universal Television, is now joining Hulu Originals as Vice President, Comedy.
- She will report to the Head of Comedy for Hulu Originals, Billy Rosenberg.
- Furutani managed the portfolio of UTV comedy writers and producers at Universal Television.
- She worked on shows such as Never Have I Ever and Magnum, P.I.
- She was also the lead development executive on Mike Schur and Shea Serrano's new Freeform series Primo, NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and Peacock's Bust Down.
- In 2015, she joined NBCU International Studios while transitioning into current programming at Universal Television. She then became manager and then director of development on the comedy development team.