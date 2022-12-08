Runtimes Reported For New Nighttime Spectaculars “World of Color – ONE” and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Resort

How will the new nighttime spectaculars at the Disneyland Resort compare to their current counterparts when they debut next month? While we don’t know yet in terms of content, we do have some runtimes reported by a reliable Twitter user!

Twitter user @ScottGustin is reporting the runtimes of the two new nighttime spectaculars coming to the Disneyland Resort as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebrations at the destination.

According to his tweet, seen below, the new Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland Park will clock in at 13 minutes, roughly the same length as Disneyland Forever, the 60th anniversary evening spectacular.

NEW: Wondrous Journeys will have a runtime of 13 minutes. World of Color – One will have a runtime of 24 minutes. Both shows will officially debut at Disneyland Resort on Jan. 27 as part of the Disney100 Celebration. pic.twitter.com/dCEbil9yyP — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) December 8, 2022

Both World of Color – ONE and Wondrous Journeys are set to debut at the Disneyland Resort on January 27th.

More About Wondrous Journeys:

Announced at the recent D23 Expo for Disneyland Park, guests will see Wondrous Journeys, a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. The show will reportedly feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “ it’s a small world

More About World of Color – ONE:

Over at neighboring Disney California Adventure, guests will be treated to World of Color – ONE, which will celebrate the storytelling legacy started by Walt Disney a century ago. The show will tell a new story of how one single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways, while the audience gets to hear the brand new music,.featuring a new original song, “Start a Wave.”