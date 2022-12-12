Disney Projects Rack Up Multiple Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes

The nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced and plenty of Disney related projects have been nominated in the 80th annual awards ceremony.

What’s Happening:

  • The nominees were revealed in a ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva from NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez.
  • ABC’s Abbott Elementary leads the nominees with five, including best TV series (musical/comedy) and best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy) for Quinta Brunson, while Searchlight Pictures and their film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film distributors with 12 nominations.
  • The full list of nominees can be viewed on the Golden Globes website.
  • The 2023 Golden Globes show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is set to air live from the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Disney Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light – Searchlight Pictures
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu – Searchlight Pictures
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Searchlight Pictures
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu – Searchlight Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Marvel Studios
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily – ABC
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man – FX
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor – Disney+
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Hulu

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout – Hulu
  • Pam & Tommy – Hulu
  • The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy – Hulu
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble – Hulu
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu
  • Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient – Hulu
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man – FX
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – ABC
  • Henry Winkler, Barry
