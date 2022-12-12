Disney Projects Rack Up Multiple Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes

The nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes have been announced and plenty of Disney related projects have been nominated in the 80th annual awards ceremony.

What’s Happening:

The nominees were revealed in a ceremony from the Beverly Hilton hosted by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva from NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez .

. ABC Abbott Elementary leads the nominees with five, including best TV series (musical/comedy) and best actress in a TV series (musical/comedy) for Quinta Brunson, while Searchlight Pictures and their film The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film distributors with 12 nominations.

The 2023 Golden Globes show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is set to air live from the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, January 10th, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Disney Golden Globe Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light – Searchlight Pictures

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu – Searchlight Pictures

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Searchlight Pictures

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu – Searchlight Pictures

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red – Pixar Animation Studios

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Marvel Studios

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro, Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily – ABC

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man – FX

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor – Disney+

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary – ABC

The Bear – Hulu

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta – FX

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building – Hulu

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – Hulu

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout – Hulu

Pam & Tommy – Hulu

The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy – Hulu

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble – Hulu

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven – Hulu

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient – Hulu

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy – Hulu

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man – FX

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary – ABC

Henry Winkler, Barry