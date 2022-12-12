Get Your First Look at 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Medals

The 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will take place April 13-16, 2023 and the Disney Parks Blog shared the first look at the Pixar-themed medals for the upcoming events.
- The 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will consist three races at Walt Disney World in addition to virtual events.
- The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals.
- The Disney Pixar Cars 5k race will give runners a chance to collect a Cars-inspired medal, featuring Lightning McQueen himself.
- The Disney Pixar Monsters 10k medal looks like an unassuming closet door until it opens up to reveal Mike and Sulley.
- The Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler will award runners with this Woody and Buzz medal.
- And for those who finish all three races, the Big Blue World is calling with this Finding Nemo medal.
- Limited spaces remain for the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler and you can register here.
