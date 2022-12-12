Get Your First Look at 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Medals

The 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will take place April 13-16, 2023 and the Disney Parks Blog shared the first look at the Pixar-themed medals for the upcoming events.

The 2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend will consist three races at Walt Disney World

The final event in the 2022-2023 runDisney race season celebrates the power of friendship and the magic of Pixar with the Pixar Pals.

The Disney Pixar Cars 5k race will give runners a chance to collect a Cars-inspired medal, featuring Lightning McQueen himself.

The Disney Pixar Monsters 10k medal looks like an unassuming closet door until it opens up to reveal Mike and Sulley.

The Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler will award runners with this Woody and Buzz medal.

And for those who finish all three races, the Big Blue World is calling with this Finding Nemo medal.

Limited spaces remain for the Disney Pixar Toy Story 10 Miler and you can register here