“GMA3” Guest List: Cast of “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” to Appear Week of December 12th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 12th-16th:

Monday, December 12 Ginger Zee on pediatric health and climate change (ABC News chief meteorologist) Amy Brightfield ( Better Homes & Gardens ) Hannah Williams (TikTok series Salary Transparency Street ) Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey ( A Christmas to Treasure )

Tuesday, December 13 Former Georgia state representative and author Stacey Abrams ( Stacey’s Remarkable Books ) Dr. Anthony Fauci on longevity Cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration Aubrey Plaza ( Emily the Criminal ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, December 14 GMA3 Spotlight: James Perry, Amari Reynolds and Jayson Bassil (Eastern Senior High School’s The Blue & White Marching Machine) “Remembering Sandy Hook: 10 Years Later”

Thursday, December 15 Chuck Sams III (National parks service director) Ginger Zee on raising a family through climate change Holly Robinson Peete ( Holiday Heritage )

Friday, December 16 Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg ( Repentance and Repair )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.