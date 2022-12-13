FX Orders a Pilot Remake of British Comedy Series “Peep Show”

According to Deadline, FX is attempting a fourth remake of Peep Show, the long-running British comedy starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb.
What’s Happening:
- FX has ordered a pilot for this latest remake attempt of Peep Show written by Atlanta and What We Do In The Shadows executive producer Stefani Robinson.
- FX previously had a script in development in 2019 from Portlandia and Superstore writer and co-executive producer Karey Dornetto.
- Prior to that, Fox attempted a pilot with The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki in 2005, Spike gave it a shot in 2008, and finally, Starz attempted a remake in 2016.
- The new pilot, however, doesn’t necessarily attempt to remake the show beat-by-beat and will feature two female leads unlike the original.
- The network said the pilot will “take inspiration” from the original with its “unique narrative format” – essentially the show is shot largely from the points of view of the two main characters with their thoughts as voice-overs.
- FX said the pilot “follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur,” which is much different from the British original, which followed best friends Mark Corrigan, a socially awkward loans manager played by Mitchell, and Webb’s Jez, a more social animal who is an unemployed musician. Olivia Colman played Sophie, Mark’s love interest and eventually mother of his child with Matt King as breakout star Super Hans, a musician and drug fiend known for getting into trouble.
- The original was created by Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and his writing partner Sam Bain. It aired on England’s Channel 4 between 2003 and 2015, making it C4’s longest ever running comedy.
- The pilot is produced by FX Productions. Robinson will write the half-hour pilot and executive produce alongside Atlanta executive producer Dianne McGunigle, Armstrong and Bain as well as Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction, which produced the original.