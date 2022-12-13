Myer Department Store In Australia Celebrates 100 Years of Wonder With Special Disney Window Displays

An Australian department store is getting in on the 100 Years of Wonder fun, celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company with a series of new window displays at their landmark retail location.

What’s Happening:

In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, scenes from The Walt Disney Company’s most beloved classics have been brought to life in this year's Christmas windows at iconic Australian department store Myer in Melbourne.

Over 12 months of preparation and planning have gone into six different window displays at the department store and the scenes and characters come to life through traditional hands-on workmanship and modern technology.

The displays feature 40 characters, including the iconic Mickey Mouse, Peter Pan, Mary Poppins, and Simba. Sophisticated robotics power scene changes including the transformation into Elsa’s coronation from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen which will be repeated 35,000 times throughout the duration of the 2022 windows. The iconic castle has been carefully constructed with 100 individual pieces.

Featuring some of Disney's most-loved characters, the Myer Christmas windows feature scenes including; Mary Poppins riding the carousel with Bert and the Banks children Mickey and Minnie doing the hula from the Mickey Shorts Frozen 's Elsa at her coronation becoming Queen of Arendelle before "letting it go" and embracing her powers Peter Pan taking Wendy and her brothers on a magical flight across the London night sky The Lion King 's Simba, Nala, Timon, Pumba, Zazu, and Rafiki on Pride Rock, The famous Walt Disney Studios opening sequence featuring Tinker Bell

Myer operates 58 department stores across Australia, as well as an online business at myer.com.au

100 Years of Wonder is a celebration of the rich legacy of storytelling and immersive experiences that have been a hallmark of the company since its founding. Disney100 is the largest celebration in company history, offering fans new and exciting content, experiences, and collections that celebrate Disney’s past, present and future. The Disney100 Celebration showcases how wonder connects people around the world and transforms moments into memories that last a lifetime.

