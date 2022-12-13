Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Can Now Be Seen in Times Square

The lovable Oswald the Lucky Rabbit can now be seen at Times Square in New York City.

What's Happening:

The post reads: "We see you Oswald! Out of the Vault and in NYC!"

About Oswald the Lucky Rabbit:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Series of 26 silent cartoons made by Walt Disney between 1927 and 1928 for Charles Mintz, who contracted with Universal for the distribution.

When Walt lost the rights to Oswald, he came up with the character of Mickey Mouse.

The Oswald character was later continued by Walter Lantz.

Sound was added by Universal, the copyright holder, to some of the Disney Oswalds in the early days of television.

Oswald was the first Disney character to generate merchandise; there was a candy bar, a stencil set, and a pinback button.

Disney acquired the rights to Oswald from Universal in 2006.

Oswald’s Cartoons: