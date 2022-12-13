Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Can Now Be Seen in Times Square

The lovable Oswald the Lucky Rabbit can now be seen at Times Square in New York City.

What's Happening:

  • Mickeytrueoriginal shared on their Instagram page that the fan favorite Oswald the Lucky Rabbit can be seen at Times Square in New York City.
  • The post reads: "We see you Oswald! Out of the Vault and in NYC!"

About Oswald the Lucky Rabbit:

  • Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Series of 26 silent cartoons made by Walt Disney between 1927 and 1928 for Charles Mintz, who contracted with Universal for the distribution.
  • When Walt lost the rights to Oswald, he came up with the character of Mickey Mouse.
  • The Oswald character was later continued by Walter Lantz.
  • Sound was added by Universal, the copyright holder, to some of the Disney Oswalds in the early days of television.
  • Oswald was the first Disney character to generate merchandise; there was a candy bar, a stencil set, and a pinback button.
  • Disney acquired the rights to Oswald from Universal in 2006.

