Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Can Now Be Seen in Times Square

The lovable Oswald the Lucky Rabbit can now be seen at Times Square in New York City.
What's Happening:
- Mickeytrueoriginal shared on their Instagram page that the fan favorite Oswald the Lucky Rabbit can be seen at Times Square in New York City.
- The post reads: "We see you Oswald! Out of the Vault and in NYC!"
About Oswald the Lucky Rabbit:
- Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Series of 26 silent cartoons made by Walt Disney between 1927 and 1928 for Charles Mintz, who contracted with Universal for the distribution.
- When Walt lost the rights to Oswald, he came up with the character of Mickey Mouse.
- The Oswald character was later continued by Walter Lantz.
- Sound was added by Universal, the copyright holder, to some of the Disney Oswalds in the early days of television.
- Oswald was the first Disney character to generate merchandise; there was a candy bar, a stencil set, and a pinback button.
- Disney acquired the rights to Oswald from Universal in 2006.
Oswald’s Cartoons:
- Poor Papa
- Trolley Troubles
- Oh, Teacher
- Great Guns
- The Mechanical Cow
- All Wet
- The Ocean Hop
- The Banker’s Daughter
- Harem Scarem
- Rickety Gin
- Neck ‘n Neck
- Empty Socks
- The Ol’ Swimmin’ ‘ole
- Africa Before Dark
- Rival Romeos
- Bright Lights
- Sagebrush Sadie
- Ride ’em Plowboy
- Ozzie of the Mounted
- Hungry Hoboes
- Oh, What a Knight
- Sky Scrappers
- The Fox Chase
- Tall Timber
- Sleigh Bells
- Hot Dog