What's Happening:
- ESPN has released a statement concerning the Jalen & Jacoby podcast.
- ESPN Statement on Jalen & Jacoby: “The final episode of "Jalen & Jacoby" aired on Nov. 24. Jalen Rose will premiere a new ESPN podcast to be announced soon and expand his role across ESPN's NBA studio coverage. We thank David Jacoby for his many contributions during his time at ESPN and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
- Jacoby released a statement on his Twitter page as well.
- His post read: “It’s time. After 23 years with ESPN, we have mutually decided to move on. I’ve learned everything I know there, met my best friends there, met my wife there, and leave with zero regrets. I can’t wait to share what’s next.”