Star-Studded Musical Lineup Set for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”

ABC and dick clark productions announced today the talented lineup of performers that will take the stage in Times Square during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

Performers in Times Square include the following: Internationally acclaimed rock icons and newly inaugurated Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Duran Duran will take the stage to perform a medley of classics from their unparalleled back-catalog. The group will deliver their spectacular performance just before midnight, energizing the audience leading into the new year. Legendary R&B and pop group New Edition will perform a medley of feel-good hits, including “Rub You The Right Way,” “My Prerogative,” “Poison,” “If It Isn’t Love,” and “Cool It Now.” This performance by New Edition will kick off their 40th Year Anniversary and is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line. South Korean rapper, dancer, songwriter, music producer and member of 21st century pop icons BTS, j-hope will get viewers moving with a medley of “= (Equal Sign),” “Chicken Noodle Soup” and fan favorite song “Butter (Holiday Remix).” Viral singer-songwriter and Tik-Tok sensation Jax will sing pop hits “Victoria's Secret” and “90s Kids.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also once again honor select organizations as Culture Catalysts during the show as Catalysts for Compassion – a driving theme for this year’s honorees with their dynamic and heart-led approach to the mental health and well-being of the folks and furry friends they support in the fight for resource equity.

Culture Catalyst, which was introduced during last year's 50th Anniversary broadcast event, aims to spotlight non-profit organizations for the transformative work that they do.

This portion of the broadcast highlights and honors organizations led by individuals that reach up and outside of themselves to bravely inhabit the spirit of progress and that are making positive, culture-shifting waves in their communities and beyond.

This year’s five featured honorees have been chosen by five of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve co-hosts and include the following: The Center for Black Women’s Wellness, a nonprofit organization working to eradicate inequities preventing women from being whole, healed and well, and to improve the health and well-being of underserved Black women and their families. The Center for Black Women’s Wellness is supported by co-host Ciara. Fund Recovery, a nonprofit organization that provides funding to directly support people struggling with mental health or substance use issues who cannot otherwise afford help. Fund Recovery is supported by co-host Jessie James Decker. The Sato Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing abused and abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico. The Sato Project is supported by co-host Roselyn Sanchez. Silence The Shame, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating mentalhealth stigma, reducing health disparities and suicide rates among vulnerable populations. Silence The Shame, Inc. is supported by co-host D-Nice. Stonewall Foundation, a public foundation deeply invested in supporting the healing, wholeness, acceptance and safety of LGBTQ people nationwide. Stonewall is supported by co-host Billy Porter.

