GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 19th-23rd:

Monday, December 19 Jonathan Karl (Reports on Final U.S. House Jan. 6 Committee Hearing) 9-year-old Bobbi Wilson and her mother, Monique Joseph Podcast of the Month with Alex Cooper ( Call Her Daddy ) Performance by Shaggy

Tuesday, December 20 Representative Tony Gonzales (R-TX) Stephen Lang ( Avatar: The Way of Water ) Performance by Straight No Chaser Megan Alexander Jay O’Brien (Reports on nationwide police shortage) (pre-taped)

Wednesday, December 21 Admiral Linda Fagan (First woman Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard) James Corden ( Mammals ) Einat Admony (Chef, restaurateur and author)

Thursday, December 22 Actor Tamara Tunie ( I Wanna Dance with Somebody ) Ginger Zee (Reporting on raising a family through climate change) (pre-taped) Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (CEO of Feeding America)

Friday, December 23 – (Pre-taped on December 15th) Broadway Brings the Holidays to ‘GMA3 ’ Performances by: Michael James Scott ( Aladdin the Musical ) NaTasha Yvette Williams ( Some Like It Hot ) Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Sleigh ) Tyler Hardwick ( White Christmas ) Shoshana Bean ( Sing Your Hallelujah )



