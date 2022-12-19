Marvel’s “Predator” Story Continues This March with New Series from Ed Brisson

Marvel’s highly-anticipated foray into the terrifying Predator universe began this past August in Ed Brisson and Kev Walker’s “Predator #1.” Delivering all the explosive action and relentless horror that fans of the pop culture phenomenon crave, “Predator” introduced a brand-new protagonist, Theta Berwick, who stalks the spaceways on a mission to rid the galaxy of the lethal alien killers, the Yautja. Her quest for vengeance has only just started and this March, she’ll increase her kill count on a brand-new hunt in “Predator #1″ and Marvel has shared a look at the cover.

Joined by rising star artist Netho Diaz, Ed Brisson will kick off the explosive next chapter of “Predator” with a brand-new series that continues Theta’s thrilling journey.

Set years after the opening arc, the new series will be perfect for newcomers and a must read for fans of Brisson’s “Predator” run so far.

The epic new saga will introduce a host of new characters trapped fighting for their lives against three distinct Predators. Each Predator uses their vicious skills and alarming expertise in distinct and terrifying ways but they all share the same objective: Hunt. Kill. Repeat.

On a planet far from Earth, eight strangers find themselves in a deadly game. But this time, the Predators aren’t the only ones on the hunt. Someone has the Yautja in their sites—and they’ve been searching for this game preserve for a long time. Prepare for a brutal, carnage-filled adventure that will turn everything you thought you knew about Predators on its head.

Check out the cover now and let your fears be reborn when “Predator #1″ launches in March.

Don’t miss the final issue of Brisson’s first Predator arc by picking up “Predator #6″ on January 11, and look out for “Predator by Ed Brisson Vol. 1: Day of the Hunter TPB,” the collection containing all six issues, on sale this summer.

What they’re saying: