Nugget and Mickey Mouse: A Perfect Match for Kids’ Play Furniture

Families who have young children with endless energy and incredible imaginations likely already know about Nugget and their signature four-piece “couch” for kids. Now, the popular play furniture has been given a Disney twist with three licensed styles that will look great in your home.

What’s Happening:

  • Nugget has teamed up with Disney. That’s right, Nugget has teamed up with Disney to bring colorful patterns to their line of buildable kids furniture.
  • Just last month, Mickey Mouse made his Nugget debut sporting his classic look with black, red, and yellow cushion covers decorated with his hands, shoes and shorts.
  • As will all Nuggets, guests will get four pieces featuring the Mickey covers:
    • Thick Base (Yellow)
    • Thinner Cushion (Red)
    • Triangle Pillows (Black)
  • Each cushion and pillow can be arranged in a variety of ways for endless play, relaxation, rest and lounge time. Not only are kids a big fan of Nugget, but parents are too!

  • And if Mickey Mouse has you wishing for more Disney looks, there are two Pixar-inspired styles available now too.
  • Debuting back in April were Coco, Toy Story and Monsters Inc., patterns though (the latter is currently not available) that will also look great in the kids’ play space.
  • All Disney patterned Nuggets sell for $279 and include the four cushions and patterned covers.
  • Links to the individual Nuggets can be found below.

Nugget® | The Nugget | Buy The Original Play Couch | Ready To Ship Now

Good To Know:

  • Collaboration products (these Disney patterns) are not eligible for return.
  • Shipping is free to the entire contiguous United States. Outside of the contiguous U.S. shipping starts at $49 per Nugget.

  • Nuggets measure 33" deep and 66" long.
  • Seat Height is 8.75" and total height 22.25".
  • Covers are machine washable — just unzip from the foam and zip them back up before throwing in the machine.