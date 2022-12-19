Nugget and Mickey Mouse: A Perfect Match for Kids’ Play Furniture

Families who have young children with endless energy and incredible imaginations likely already know about Nugget and their signature four-piece “couch” for kids. Now, the popular play furniture has been given a Disney twist with three licensed styles that will look great in your home.
What’s Happening:
- Nugget has teamed up with Disney. That’s right, Nugget has teamed up with Disney to bring colorful patterns to their line of buildable kids furniture.
- Just last month, Mickey Mouse made his Nugget debut sporting his classic look with black, red, and yellow cushion covers decorated with his hands, shoes and shorts.
- As will all Nuggets, guests will get four pieces featuring the Mickey covers:
- Thick Base (Yellow)
- Thinner Cushion (Red)
- Triangle Pillows (Black)
- Each cushion and pillow can be arranged in a variety of ways for endless play, relaxation, rest and lounge time. Not only are kids a big fan of Nugget, but parents are too!
- And if Mickey Mouse has you wishing for more Disney looks, there are two Pixar-inspired styles available now too.
- Debuting back in April were Coco, Toy Story and Monsters Inc., patterns though (the latter is currently not available) that will also look great in the kids’ play space.
- All Disney patterned Nuggets sell for $279 and include the four cushions and patterned covers.
- Links to the individual Nuggets can be found below.
Good To Know:
- Collaboration products (these Disney patterns) are not eligible for return.
- Shipping is free to the entire contiguous United States. Outside of the contiguous U.S. shipping starts at $49 per Nugget.
- Nuggets measure 33" deep and 66" long.
- Seat Height is 8.75" and total height 22.25".
- Covers are machine washable — just unzip from the foam and zip them back up before throwing in the machine.