Nugget and Mickey Mouse: A Perfect Match for Kids’ Play Furniture

Families who have young children with endless energy and incredible imaginations likely already know about Nugget and their signature four-piece “couch” for kids. Now, the popular play furniture has been given a Disney twist with three licensed styles that will look great in your home.

Nugget has teamed up with Disney. That’s right, Nugget has teamed up with Disney to bring colorful patterns to their line of buildable kids furniture.

Just last month, Mickey Mouse made his Nugget debut

As will all Nuggets, guests will get four pieces featuring the Mickey covers: Thick Base (Yellow) Thinner Cushion (Red) Triangle Pillows (Black)

Each cushion and pillow can be arranged in a variety of ways for endless play, relaxation, rest and lounge time. Not only are kids a big fan of Nugget, but parents are too!

And if Mickey Mouse has you wishing for more Disney looks, there are two Pixar-inspired styles available now too.

Debuting back in April were Coco , Toy Story and Monsters Inc ., patterns though (the latter is currently not available) that will also look great in the kids’ play space.

and ., patterns though (the latter is currently not available) that will also look great in the kids’ play space. All Disney patterned Nuggets sell for $279 and include the four cushions and patterned covers.

Good To Know:

Collaboration products (these Disney patterns) are not eligible for return.

eligible for return. Shipping is free to the entire contiguous United States. Outside of the contiguous U.S. shipping starts at $49 per Nugget.