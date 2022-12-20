Festive Menorah Makes A Splash In The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT

While many guests flock to the parks of Walt Disney World for annual traditions like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, others enjoy the smaller scale surprises that appear at the parks, like a new Hanukkah display that has appeared in The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World can stop by The Seas With Nemo and Friends in World Nature and check out a special installation that is celebrating the holidays at the park.

Shared earlier today by Disney Parks and Dr. Mark Penning (Vice President, Disney Animals, Science and Environment) on Instagram Seabase

Penning captioned the photo set: “As we continue to ring in the holiday season across Walt Disney World Resort, cast members at The Seas with Nemo & Friends

Based on Penning’s post, this display will be featured in the pavilion, available for all guests to see until December 25th, at EPCOT.

It is unclear at this time if this is a one-time only thing at The Seas With Nemo and Friends, or if it is slated to become an annual tradition in the years to come.