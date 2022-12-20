Festive Menorah Makes A Splash In The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT

While many guests flock to the parks of Walt Disney World for annual traditions like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or EPCOT’s International Festival of Holidays, others enjoy the smaller scale surprises that appear at the parks, like a new Hanukkah display that has appeared in The Seas With Nemo and Friends at EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting EPCOT at Walt Disney World can stop by The Seas With Nemo and Friends in World Nature and check out a special installation that is celebrating the holidays at the park.
- Shared earlier today by Disney Parks and Dr. Mark Penning (Vice President, Disney Animals, Science and Environment) on Instagram, a new, 3D printed, menorah has been placed in one of the tanks in one of the exhibits in Seabase at the Seas with Nemo and Friends at the park.
- Penning captioned the photo set: “As we continue to ring in the holiday season across Walt Disney World Resort, cast members at The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT created a special menorah to honor the weeklong celebration of Hanukkah. Each night, aquarists on Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team place a piece of frogspawn coral to represent candle flames. Tonight is night three of Hanukkah, and these photos represent what the menorah will look like when fully “lit” as we celebrate all eight nights. This unique menorah was created with a 3-D printer and is just one of the ways our cast create magic and highlight the many traditions of our guests from around the world. If you’re visiting EPCOT between now and Dec. 25, stop by the mariculture section on the second floor of The Seas with Nemo & Friends to see this wonderful creation.”
- Based on Penning’s post, this display will be featured in the pavilion, available for all guests to see until December 25th, at EPCOT.
- It is unclear at this time if this is a one-time only thing at The Seas With Nemo and Friends, or if it is slated to become an annual tradition in the years to come.
