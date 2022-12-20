Sixth and Final Season of FX’s “Snowfall” Set for February Premiere

FX’s Snowfall’s highly-anticipated sixth and final season will premiere on Wednesday, February 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season. Snowfall will be available on Disney+

will be available on Additionally, the key art for season six, which you can see above, was released today.

This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX's Snowfall

has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. It's October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process.