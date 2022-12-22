Disney Paper Parks: Holiday Edition Designed by Walt Disney Imagineering

If you were looking for some do-it-yourself holiday ideas, Disney Parks Blog shared how you can create your own paper trees with Disney Paper Parks: Holiday Edition. This is all designed by Walt Disney Imagineering.
What's Happening:
- The holidays are here, and you can celebrate with these new downloadable do-it-yourself ornaments.
- Each is inspired by a holiday tree that can be found throughout the Disney parks.
- The paper trees in the set come complete with instructions on how to create these beautiful 3D ornaments.
- For the best results, they recommend printing the activity sheets at their actual size and not scaling them to fit the page.
- Remember to always have adult supervision if little ones are making this DIY craft.
- What you will need are scissors, glue, and to fold along the dotted lines in the specific direction.
- The sheets were created by Imagineers Stephanie Jazmines and Amy Young, as well as Imagineers Ron Lee, Emma Neal, Ashley Guzman, and Keira Thompson, who also contributed to this release.
- You can download the activity sheets by clicking here.