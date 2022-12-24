Central Florida is seeing cold temperatures, and those who were hoping for a warm Christmas week will need to pull out their winter coats and extra blankets. Although the water is heated in the winter months, Disney’s Blizzard Beach will be closed for a short amount of time due to low temperatures.

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park has temporarily extended the closure due to cooler temperatures in the central Florida area.

As of right now, they will be closed through December 27.

According to the Walt Disney World website

It is common for the water parks to close if the temperature is below 70 degrees. The closure was originally scheduled to last until December 25, but with low temperatures expected to last until December 27, they decided to extend it.

On Christmas, Central Florida will see a high of 47°F, with only a slight rise on December 26 reaching 57°F.

On December 27 those visiting Walt Disney World will see a high of 63°F which is perfect for a theme park day but still too cool for a water park.

On December 28, guests will see temperatures reaching the 70s again.