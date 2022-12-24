Prudential Financial Has Been Named the Presenting Sponsor of the 109th Rose Bowl Game

Prudential Financial has been named the sponsor of the 109th Rose Bowl Game on ESPN.

What's Happening:

Prudential Financial is the new presenting sponsor of the 109th Rose Bowl Game on ESPN, as part of an agreement with Disney Advertising Sales. Typically played on New Year’s Day, The Granddaddy of Them All will kick off on ESPN and the ESPN App at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023.

The 109th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential will feature the No. 8 University of Utah Utes against the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions.

This year’s matchup will be played in its traditional format, with a Pac-12 team going up against a Big Ten team.

This Rose Bowl Game marks the first head-to-head matchup for the Utes and Nittany Lions. Utah will make its second appearance in the Rose Bowl Game while Penn State will make its fifth trip to Pasadena for The Granddaddy of Them All.

Prudential joins Allstate, Capital One, Chick-fil-A, Goodyear, and Vrbo as title sponsors of the New Year’s Six (NY6) Bowl games.

Coverage for The Rose Bowl presented by Prudential begins at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2023, on ESPN and the ESPN App.

