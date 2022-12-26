New “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” Character Poster for Omega Released Ahead of Season 2

With the new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch set to debut on Disney+ next week, The show’s official Twitter account has released a new poster for the character Omega.

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic.

They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

season 2 stars Emmy Award nominee Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of the Bad Batch and Emmy Award nominee Michelle Ang as the voice of Omega. Emmy Award winner Rhea Perlman returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart and Emmy Award winner Wanda Sykes makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa.

is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett and Carrie Beck with Josh Rimes and Alex Spotswood as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch streams exclusively on Disney+ beginning January 4, 2023, with the first two episodes.

List of episodes and airdates:

Jan. 4 — Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

Jan. 11 — Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

Jan. 18 — Episode 204 “Faster”

Jan. 25 — Episode 205 “Entombed”

Feb. 1 — Episode 206 “Tribe”

Feb. 8 — Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

Feb. 15 — Episode 209 “The Crossing”

Feb. 22 — Episode 210 “Retrieval”

March 1 — Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

March 8 — Episode 212 “The Outpost”

March 15 — Episode 213 “Pabu”

March 22 — Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

March 29 — Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99″