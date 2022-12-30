GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 2nd-6th:

Monday, January 2 Pre-Empted

Tuesday, January 3 Jonathan Karl and Rachel Scott report on Congress’ first day in session GMA3 Spotlight: Nonprofit Generation Hope Marjorie Ingall ( Sorry, Sorry, Sorry ) GMA3 Spotlight: ABC News Studios documentary House of Grucci Tom Papa ( Tom Papa: What a Day! )

Wednesday, January 4 Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) on the American Teacher Act GMA3 Spotlight: Chef who focuses on healthy eating after losing over 100 pounds Linsey Davis ( ABC News Live Prime ) talks with wrongfully convicted Chris Dunn Dr. Kellyann Petrucci (Healthy mocktails for the new year)

Thursday, January 5 GMA3 Spotlight: Mom who had twins on her two-year cancer-free anniversary Chef Huda Mu’min (Cooking demonstration) Dr. Elizabeth Lombardo ( Get Out of the Red Zone )

Friday, January 6 Brant Hansen ( Unoffendable ) Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin )



