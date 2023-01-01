shopDisney Kicks Off 2023 With Free Shipping on Any Size Order

Happy New Year! shopDisney is kicking off 2023 with Free Shipping sitewide. Guests can stock up on holiday decorations, spend the gift cards they received or just treat themselves to Disney essentials all while taking advantage of the free shipping no matter how much they spend.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The holidays may be over but the shopping never stops. shopDisney is the place to visit especially since today it’s Free Shipping on any size order !

Guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Celebrate the start of 2023 with Disney Parks dated merchandise, or look forward to Lunar New Year with fun fashions and Loungefly accessories inspired by the Year of the Rabbit.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and shopDisney has cute gifts to share with those you love over the holiday season.

However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!

Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

New, New, New

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – Disney Parks 2023

Disneyland Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Doll and Accessories Set

Ducky and Bunny Fuzzy Fun Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 4

Lunar New Year

Thumper Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Bambi – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

White Rabbit T-Shirt for Kids – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023

Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder

Valentine’s Day

Mickey Mouse Icon Silk Tie for Adults

Donald Duck Valentine's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized

Cinderella ''Have Courage and Be Kind'' Bangle by Alex and Ani – Silver

Mickey Mouse Icon ''Love'' Mug

Dated Merchandise

Mickey Mouse Plush 2023 – Small 11''

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Keychain – Walt Disney World 2023

Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Hand Soap Dispenser

Disneyland Pennant Flag Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland 2023

Extra 25% Off Twice Upon A Year Sale

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – Enchanted Tiki Room – Limited Release

Mickey Mouse Reversible Hanukkah Table Runner

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Topper

Marvel Holiday MagicBand+

Barely Necessities Picks

Star Wars: Galactic Pals – Rodian

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Milestone Blanket and Marker

The Mighty Ducks 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults

EPCOT 40th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!