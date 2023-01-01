shopDisney Kicks Off 2023 With Free Shipping on Any Size Order

Happy New Year! shopDisney is kicking off 2023 with Free Shipping sitewide. Guests can stock up on holiday decorations, spend the gift cards they received or just treat themselves to Disney essentials all while taking advantage of the free shipping no matter how much they spend.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The holidays may be over but the shopping never stops. shopDisney is the place to visit especially since today it’s Free Shipping on any size order!
- Guests can use the code “FREESHIP” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.
- shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.
- Celebrate the start of 2023 with Disney Parks dated merchandise, or look forward to Lunar New Year with fun fashions and Loungefly accessories inspired by the Year of the Rabbit.
- Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and shopDisney has cute gifts to share with those you love over the holiday season.
- However you choose to take advantage of the savings is up to you, just have fun!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
New, New, New
Minnie Mouse Ear Headband – Disney Parks 2023
Disneyland Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
Mickey Mouse Disney100 Doll and Accessories Set
Ducky and Bunny Fuzzy Fun Ear Headband for Adults – Toy Story 4
Lunar New Year
Thumper Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Bambi – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023
White Rabbit T-Shirt for Kids – Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023
Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Cardholder
Valentine’s Day
Mickey Mouse Icon Silk Tie for Adults
Donald Duck Valentine's Day T-Shirt for Adults – Customized
Cinderella ''Have Courage and Be Kind'' Bangle by Alex and Ani – Silver
Mickey Mouse Icon ''Love'' Mug
Dated Merchandise
Mickey Mouse Plush 2023 – Small 11''
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Keychain – Walt Disney World 2023
Mickey Mouse and Friends 2023 Hand Soap Dispenser
Disneyland Pennant Flag Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland 2023
Extra 25% Off Twice Upon A Year Sale
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Plush – Enchanted Tiki Room – Limited Release
Mickey Mouse Reversible Hanukkah Table Runner
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Tree Topper
Barely Necessities Picks
Star Wars: Galactic Pals – Rodian
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Milestone Blanket and Marker
The Mighty Ducks 30th Anniversary Spirit Jersey for Adults
EPCOT 40th Anniversary Loungefly Wallet
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!