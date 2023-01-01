Welcome 2023 With Disney, Marvel and Star Wars LEGO Sets at Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! LEGO is welcoming 2023 with a whole assortment of Disney, Marvel and Star Wars sets spanning shows, character stories and films that fans won’t want to miss. These new reveals are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.
What’s Happening:
- A new year means new Disney-themed merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it! Dropping right at midnight on January 1st is a fun assortment of LEGO (and Duplo) sets designed for kids and kids at heart.
- The new selection includes a variety of fandoms like:
- Disney Princesses
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Cars
- Marvel
- Star Wars
- Guests will find these and more LEGO sets available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $ and these items are expected to ship in Spring 2023.
- Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Disney Princesses
LEGO 43211 Disney Princess Aurora's Castle
LEGO 43216 Disney Princess Enchanted Journey
LEGO 43210 Disney Princess Moana's Wayfinding Boat
LEGO 43215 Disney Princess Twirling Rapunzel
Avatar: The Way of Water
LEGO 75579 Avatar Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit
LEGO 75578 Avatar Metkayina Reef Home
LEGO 75575 Avatar Ilu Discovery
LEGO 75576 Avatar Skimwing Adventure
Cars
LEGO 10996 DUPLO Cars Lightning McQueen and Mater's Car Wash Fun
Marvel
LEGO 76243 Marvel Rocket Mech Armor
LEGO 76244 Marvel Miles Morales vs. Morbius
LEGO 76248 Marvel The Avengers Quinjet
Star Wars
LEGO 75344 Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter
LEGO 75345 Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack