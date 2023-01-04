2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. Disney has launched a “Wonder of…” series and they’re kicking things off with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney100 is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

is officially underway and this year fans will have no shortage of opportunities to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

Naturally, to kick things off the first Wonder of… spotlight focuses on Mickey (“it all started with a Mouse”) and his sweetheart Minnie.

Disney notes that for almost a century, fans around the world have been inspired by this iconic pair’s optimism, positivity and loyalty. These are traits that honor not just Disney heritage, but the legacy of Walt Disney himself.

Fans of all ages can celebrate the history of Mickey and Minnie with merchandise from retailers including shopDisney and Walmart.

Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who’s next in the “Wonder of…” series.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse at shopDisney

Celebrate Disney100 with these Platinum Celebration Collection items that are fun, adorable and commemorate a huge milestone.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney100 Ear Hat for Adults | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse – Disney100 Plush – Small 12 1/2'' | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse – Disney100 Plush – Small 12 1/2'' | shopDisney

Make room for Mickey and Minnie at home with a cute Munchling plush, and bring the icons along on your adventures with apparel and accessories designed for everyday use.

Minnie Mouse Strawberry Cupcake Disney Munchlings Scented Plush – Baked Treats – Medium 16'' | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Embroidered Backpack – Gold | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Blue

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse at Walmart

Bring your kids up the Disney way and they’ll be loving Mickey and friends for their entire lives! Playsets encourage creativity and provide hours of fun, and who can say no to that?!

Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Chat with Me Cell Phone Set, Lights and Realistic Sounds

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse Treasure Adventure Pirate Ship, Kids Toys for Ages 3 up – Walmart.com

Get the gang together for a classic game of UNO, this time with card designs featuring our favorite mice.

UNO Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends Card Game – Walmart.com

Finally, baby will dream of Disney (we hope) with these adorable bodysuits showcasing the fashionable Minnie.

Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Baby Girl Microfleece Sleep N Play, 2-Pack, Newborn-6/9 Months – Walmart.com

Let’s Get Social:

Additionally, fans and families can join in by sharing their favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century and National Geographic memories using #ShareTheWonder and #Disney100.

These posts will honor and spotlight the countless memories Disney and its fans have made together over the past century.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.