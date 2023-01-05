Events Happening for the New Year at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

There are so many exciting things happening for the new year at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Here are just a few of the festivities available.

Fly With An Astronaut:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is excited for the return of the Fly With An Astronaut tour.

Explore behind the gates of Kennedy Space Center as part of a small group with a veteran NASA astronaut guide.

Discover the birthplace of America’s space program with an experienced space explorer by your side as you tour Space Shuttle Atlantis and blast off on Shuttle Launch Experience, along with touring the iconic sites of Kennedy Space Center by motor coach.

Savor a private catered lunch with the astronaut and your group as well.

Space Race 2023:

JAN 20, 2023 07:00 PM

Benefiting United Way of Brevard, the Space Race is a 3K (1.86 mile) course throughout the visitor complex!

Run or walk throughout the course, with timing and scoring is chip-determined by the Running Zone.

Plus, winners in each category will receive their award from a veteran NASA astronaut.

Exciting Launches Planned for 2023:

There are already numerous exciting launches planned for 2023, including the mighty Falcon Heavy and the potential maiden flight of the first fully 3-D printed rocket, Relativity Space’s Terran I.

January Astronaut Encounters: The following veteran NASA astronauts will be at the visitor complex this month. Astronaut appearances are subject to change based on individual circumstances.