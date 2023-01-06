Disney Parks Shares New Video Showcasing “Soul” Sequence From World of Color – ONE

A new video shared by Disney Parks on their TikTok page showcases a producer of the upcoming spectacular, World of Color – ONE, discussing her favorite sequence of the new show.

What’s Happening:

A new TikTok has been shared by Disney Parks showcasing a bit more of what fans can expect to see when World of Color – ONE debuts at Disney California Adventure

The new video features show producer, Jennifer, as she shares a bit more about the new nighttime spectacular, set to premiere on January 27th, kicking off the 100 Years of Wonder festivities at the Disneyland Resort

She mentions that she has been with World of Color since the beginning, and mentions that her favorite sequence in the show is based on the Pixar Animation Studios film, Soul

You can also see glimpses of some other sequences featuring Encanto , Pocahontas, and more while we also hear a bit more of the new original song, “Start a Wave,” created for the show.

More About World of Color – ONE:

World of Color – ONE will celebrate the broad storytelling legacy of the first 100 years of the Walt Disney Studios and company, telling a new story through Disney Classics and new favorites.

The show will tell a new story of how one single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change. It brings some of the most courageous, loving and inspiring characters to life in new ways.

In fact, this is the first Disneyland Resort nighttime spectacular to feature characters, music and moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, the Avengers, and Star Wars

This spectrum of stories is set to a beautiful musical score comprised of 18 different compositions, including a new, original song “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

Each musical moment is brought to life by mist screens and 1,200 dancing fountains, combined with brilliant lighting, projection, laser, fog and flame effects.

This immersive journey builds to an emotional and uplifting finale that highlights how, when we come together and combine our efforts, many drops can become an ocean. You’ll walk away feeling inspired to start a ripple of your own and be the one to make a wave for the future.