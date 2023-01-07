Star Hayley Mills Discusses “The Parent Trap” On Recent Episode of “Antiques Road Trip”

Every Disney movie is somebody’s favorite Disney movie, and for those fans of the original version of The Parent Trap, there’s an episode of Antiques Road Trip that they should make it a point to watch.

What’s Happening:

Hayley Mills, best known to Disney fans for her role in 1961’s The Parent Trap , has appeared in a new episode of PBS’ Antiques Road Trip .

, has appeared in a new episode of PBS’ . While she and Stephen Tompkinson amble around the northeast in a vintage E Type Jag and Rolls Royce. With expert guidance from Christina Trevanion and David Harper, Hayley detours to hear the little-known story behind Earl Grey tea and Stephen visits the amateur football team who won the World Cup… twice!

Two celebrities hit the road in classic cars for a tour through Great Britain. With antiques experts by their sides, they search the local stores for treasures, competing to see who can make the most at auction.

More importantly for these Disney fans, at certain points in the episode, she shares her experiences and fond memories about The Parent Trap.

You can catch the full episode in the video above.

1961’s The Parent Trap sees Mills star as Susan and Sharon, identical twins separated at birth. Neither twin knows the other exists until a twist of fate occurs when the two end up at the same summer camp. After realizing who they are, the two switch places with the high hopes of seeing their parents get back together. The movie was famously remade in 1998 with a similar plot, starring Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid. You can catch both of the films, now streaming on Disney+.

About Antiques Road Trip:

Hit the road in a gorgeous classic car for a tour through Great Britain with two antiques experts as they search the local stores for treasures, competing with each other to see who can turn an initial £200 budget into a small fortune. Their adventures take them off the beaten path and allow them to indulge their passion for the past, learning about the little-known stories behind some of the greatest events in British history.