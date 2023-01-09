Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa Offering Special Spring Travel Discounts

Families can take advantage of special offers and escape to a magical place this spring at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawai‘i—where they can experience sparkling pools, lazy river rides and even spot some favorite Disney characters.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can save up to 25% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights or 20% for stays of 4 nights for travel between March 31st and June 9th, 2023.
- Plus, when Guests book through January 31st, stays of 4 or more nights between April 14th and May 27th, 2023 includes a $150 Resort credit!
- A similar offer is also available for Disney Visa Cardmembers, valid most nights from April 14th through June 4th, 2023. Cardholders can save up to 30% on select rooms for stays of 5 or more nights or 25% on stays of 4 nights.
- The Disney Visa Cardmembers offer also includes a $150 Resort credit.
- Discover a family paradise with a touch of magic at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai‘i. There's something for everyone to enjoy at this award-winning Resort, and so much is included with your stay.
- Walt Disney Imagineers worked hand in hand with local artisans and cultural experts to create Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Inspired by the natural wonders and rich traditions of Hawai‘i, Aulani Resort is the ultimate family getaway—celebrating the beauty, history and welcoming spirit of the island.
