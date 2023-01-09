SeaWorld San Diego Gives Inside Look to Animal Care for One Weekend Only

Inside Look returns to SeaWorld San Diego from Saturday, January 14th to Monday, January 16th to give guests an inside look at what goes into providing world-class animal care. Through engaging educational opportunities during the three-day event, guests will connect with SeaWorld animal care specialists and hear their personal stories about caring for our animals. Park visitors will also have special access to areas of the park normally not open to the public, including the Rescue Center.

There will be many incredible exclusive experiences returning to SeaWorld San Diego’s “Inside Look” program this year, including:

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center:

Guests will also have the very special opportunity to tour areas of SeaWorld Rescue Center, a back area of the park where the Rescue Team brings hundreds of rescued animals each year for rehabilitation. During this coveted experience, members of the SeaWorld Rescue team will share stories about recent rescues and tour guests through the Rescue Center showing the animal care hospital and rehabilitation areas.

In addition, guests will get an up-close look at the rescue truck and inflatable boat used in rescues.

During the tour, guests will see Freeway, the sea lion rescued in January 2021 from the 94 freeway. Guests will get an “inside look” into Freeway’s everyday care and hear about his rescue and rehabilitation journey.

Inside and Underwater at Turtle Reef:

At the Turtle Reef exhibit, guests will be able to watch zoological scuba divers interact with the turtles in the reef while educators share information and answer questions.

Inside Animal Care:

In addition to the beloved daily animal presentations, SeaWorld Animal Care Specialists will be hosting special Trainer Talks where guests can learn about animal behaviors, feeding, and husbandry.

These 10-minute presentations will be offered daily following Orca Encounter, Dolphin Adventures, and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight presentations.

Meet Animal Conservation Ambassadors:

Guests can learn and see a variety of unique rescued animals during the Feathers, Scales, and Furry Rescue Tails presentation located at Nautilus Amphitheater. This fun and educational presentation shares the story of Conservation Ambassadors, animal care, and rescue. Guests will meet many incredible rescued animals, such as marsupials, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories.

Connections with Conservation Partners:

Inside Look will spotlight conservation organizations in the local community that SeaWorld partners with as a part of “Inside Look Connections” on Skytower Lawn. Organizations such as Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Living Coast Discovery Center, Project Wildlife, as well as SeaWorld Rescue, will have booths where guests can ask questions and learn about their important work.

To further enhance their Inside Look experience, guests can pick up an Inside Look passport and visit certain Inside Look locations for a special stamp. Guests can also choose to purchase an Inside Look Scavenger Hunt map that encourages people of all ages to learn new animal and park facts and stats by matching stickers with points of interest around the park and redeem completed maps for a very special SeaWorld prize.