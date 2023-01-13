“GMA” Guest List: Stephan A. Smith, “The Cupcake Guys” and More to Appear Week of January 16th

by |
Tags: , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 16th-21st:

  • Monday, January 16
    • GMA Celebrates National Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    • Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons (Love and Justice)
    • GMA Feature: Super Bowl kid correspondent
    • Nathan Fillion (The Rookie: Feds)
    • Troy Aikman (NFL Wildcard game preview)
  • Tuesday, January 17
    • Better Than Ever Series: Hilary Sheinbaum (Dating during Dry January)
    • Kid Creators Series: Max Alexander (fashion designer)
    • Shangela (Drag Queen)
    • Stephen A. Smith (Straight Shooter
  • Wednesday, January 18
    • Better than Ever Series: Becky Worley (Streamlined solutions for the New Year)
    • Kid Creators Series: Jonah Larson (Crocheter)
    • Michael Griffin, Brian Orakpo and Bryan Hynson (The Cupcake Guys)
  • Thursday, January 19
    • Kid Creators Series: Maddie French (Baker)
    • Better than Ever Series: Ginger Zee (Cutting waste at home)
    • Deals and Steals: Sleep Solutions with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, January 20
    • Chef Kathy Fang (Lunar New Year)
    • Heather Muir (Beauty needs for 2023)
    • Performance by Mickey Guyton and Lukas Graham
  • Saturday, January 21
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare tips)
    • GMA marks 35 years of Phantom of the Opera
    • Binge This! Oscar nominee predictions
    • Deals and Steals: Indoor Fun with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.