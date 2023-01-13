As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 16th-21st:

Monday, January 16 GMA Celebrates National Martin Luther King Jr. Day Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons ( Love and Justice ) GMA Feature: Super Bowl kid correspondent Nathan Fillion ( The Rookie: Feds ) Troy Aikman (NFL Wildcard game preview)

Tuesday, January 17 Better Than Ever Series: Hilary Sheinbaum (Dating during Dry January) Kid Creators Series: Max Alexander (fashion designer) Shangela (Drag Queen) Stephen A. Smith ( Straight Shooter )

Wednesday, January 18 Better than Ever Series: Becky Worley (Streamlined solutions for the New Year) Kid Creators Series: Jonah Larson (Crocheter) Michael Griffin, Brian Orakpo and Bryan Hynson ( The Cupcake Guys )

Thursday, January 19 Kid Creators Series: Maddie French (Baker) Better than Ever Series: Ginger Zee (Cutting waste at home) Deals and Steals: Sleep Solutions with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 20 Chef Kathy Fang (Lunar New Year) Heather Muir (Beauty needs for 2023) Performance by Mickey Guyton and Lukas Graham

Saturday, January 21 Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare tips) GMA marks 35 years of Phantom of the Opera Binge This! Oscar nominee predictions Deals and Steals: Indoor Fun with Tory Johnson



