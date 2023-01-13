As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 16th-21st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 16th-21st:
- Monday, January 16
- GMA Celebrates National Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons (Love and Justice)
- GMA Feature: Super Bowl kid correspondent
- Nathan Fillion (The Rookie: Feds)
- Troy Aikman (NFL Wildcard game preview)
- Tuesday, January 17
- Better Than Ever Series: Hilary Sheinbaum (Dating during Dry January)
- Kid Creators Series: Max Alexander (fashion designer)
- Shangela (Drag Queen)
- Stephen A. Smith (Straight Shooter)
- Wednesday, January 18
- Better than Ever Series: Becky Worley (Streamlined solutions for the New Year)
- Kid Creators Series: Jonah Larson (Crocheter)
- Michael Griffin, Brian Orakpo and Bryan Hynson (The Cupcake Guys)
- Thursday, January 19
- Kid Creators Series: Maddie French (Baker)
- Better than Ever Series: Ginger Zee (Cutting waste at home)
- Deals and Steals: Sleep Solutions with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 20
- Chef Kathy Fang (Lunar New Year)
- Heather Muir (Beauty needs for 2023)
- Performance by Mickey Guyton and Lukas Graham
- Saturday, January 21
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare tips)
- GMA marks 35 years of Phantom of the Opera
- Binge This! Oscar nominee predictions
- Deals and Steals: Indoor Fun with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.