Refurbishment Dates Set for 2 Disney’s Aulani Water Slides

Disney’s Aulani Resort has a whole lot of magic to offer its guests. Unfortunately, it will briefly have just a little bit less as two of the water slides at the resort have been set for refurbishments in the next couple of months.
- Tubestone Curl tube slide will be unavailable from February 20 to March 10, 2023 and Volcanic Vertical body slide will be unavailable from January 16 – February 3, 2023.
- Both of these temporary closures are simply a result of necessary routine maintenance required to keep these amenities updated, and in line with Disney standards.
- In the meantime, guests will still be invited to make a splash at any of the other fun water features that will be available, including:
- Volcanic Vertical water slide
- Waikolohe Pool and Stream
- Ka Maka Pool & Grotto
- multiple whirlpool spas
- Keiki Cove splash zone
- Wailana Pool
- More information on Disney’s Aulani and all of its amenities can be found here.
