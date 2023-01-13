Refurbishment Dates Set for 2 Disney’s Aulani Water Slides

Disney’s Aulani Resort has a whole lot of magic to offer its guests. Unfortunately, it will briefly have just a little bit less as two of the water slides at the resort have been set for refurbishments in the next couple of months.

Tubestone Curl tube slide will be unavailable from February 20 to March 10, 2023 and Volcanic Vertical body slide will be unavailable from January 16 – February 3, 2023.

Both of these temporary closures are simply a result of necessary routine maintenance required to keep these amenities updated, and in line with Disney standards.

In the meantime, guests will still be invited to make a splash at any of the other fun water features that will be available, including: Volcanic Vertical water slide Waikolohe Pool and Stream Ka Maka Pool & Grotto multiple whirlpool spas Keiki Cove splash zone Wailana Pool

More information on Disney’s Aulani and all of its amenities can be found here