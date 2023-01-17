According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bob Chapek’s Disney severance deal information was released after being let go last year.
What's Happening:
- Former CEO of The Walt Disney Co. Bob Chapek earned $24.2 million in total compensation during the company’s fiscal 2022 year, which was slightly down from 2021.
- Disney has revealed that Chapek should receive a severance package valued at $20.4 million, although the exact number will depend on Disney's share price over time.
- Chapek was terminated after Disney's last fiscal year ended. The severance package included Disney stock, which is valued at $12.6 million, as well as the rest in cash.
- Back in 2021, when current Disney CEO Bob Iger stepped down from the company, he earned $15 million in compensation during Disney’s last fiscal year.
- When Iger came back to Disney in November, there was a pay package valued at $27 million in annual target compensation, including a $1 million salary, a $1 million target bonus, and the rest in equity.
- Chapek made $32 million in fiscal 2021, and Iger received $46 million.