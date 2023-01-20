GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 23rd-27th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 23th-27th:

Monday, January 23 Marq Claxton (Black Law Enforcement Alliance) and Carl Douglas (Attorney) Ben Harper Milly Almodovar (Beauty and lifestyle expert) Nate Bargatze ( Nate Bargatze: Hello World )

Tuesday, January 24 Kelley L. Carter (ESPN’s Andscape) and Mike Muse discuss Oscar nominations

Wednesday, January 25 Podcast of the Month with professor Dr. Laurie Santos ( The Happiness Lab ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, January 26 GMA3 goes live in Saint Paul, Minnesota, for the 137th Saint Paul Winter Carnival with ice sculptor Chris Swarbrick Dr. Molly Maloof ( The Spark Factor ) Maya Feller ( Eating from Our Roots ) Musician JVKE

Friday, January 27 Trevor Ault’s interview with Gentleman’s Playbook founder Tom Marchitelli Chad Veach ( Worried about Everything Because I Pray about Nothing ) Performance by Elle King



