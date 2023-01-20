“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and More to Appear Week of January 23rd

by |
Tags: , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:

  • Monday, January 23
    • David Duchovny (You People)
    • Zach Shallcross (The Bachelor)
    • Musical Guest Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton
  • Tuesday, January 24
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You People)
    • Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale (Seriously Red)
  • Wednesday, January 25
    • D’Arcy Carden (Shotgun Wedding)
    • Musical Guest Hailey Whitters
  • Thursday, January 26 – Special primetime episode – 10 pm ET/PT and 11:35 pm ET/PT
  • Friday, January 27
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.