Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:

Monday, January 23 David Duchovny ( You People ) Zach Shallcross ( The Bachelor ) Musical Guest Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton

Tuesday, January 24 Julia Louis-Dreyfus ( You People ) Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale ( Seriously Red )

Wednesday, January 25 D’Arcy Carden ( Shotgun Wedding ) Musical Guest Hailey Whitters

Thursday, January 26 – Special primetime episode – 10 pm ET/PT and 11:35 pm ET/PT 20th Anniversary Special with original guest lineup: George Clooney Snoop Dogg Musical Guest Coldplay

Friday, January 27 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.