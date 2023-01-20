This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:
- Monday, January 23
- David Duchovny (You People)
- Zach Shallcross (The Bachelor)
- Musical Guest Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton
- Tuesday, January 24
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (You People)
- Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale (Seriously Red)
- Wednesday, January 25
- D’Arcy Carden (Shotgun Wedding)
- Musical Guest Hailey Whitters
- Thursday, January 26 – Special primetime episode – 10 pm ET/PT and 11:35 pm ET/PT
- 20th Anniversary Special with original guest lineup:
- George Clooney
- Snoop Dogg
- Musical Guest Coldplay
- Friday, January 27
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.