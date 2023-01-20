Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more. Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of January 23rd-27th:

Monday, January 23 The Political View with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) ( Put Your Shoes On & Get Ready! )

Tuesday, January 24 Sarah Michelle Gellar ( Wolf Pack ) Meagan Good ( Harlem )

Wednesday, January 25 Brianne Howey ( Ginny & Georgia )

Thursday, January 26 Linsey Davis ( The Smallest Spot of a Dot: The Little Ways We’re Different, The Big Ways We’re the Same )

Friday, January 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day with Josh Gad and Daniel Patt (co-founder, From Names To Numbers)



