TRON Lightcycle / Run Marquee Installed at the Magic Kingdom

The new attraction marquee sign for TRON Lightcycle / Run, opening at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023, has been revealed by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks on their Instagram pages.

The attraction marquee sign for TRON Lightcycle / Run in Magic Kingdom has been unveiled.

The sign was added overnight at the base of the large ramp leading to the new attraction's main entrance.

Along with TRON Lightcycle / Run being read on the sign, it also includes the ride sponsor, Enterprise Car Rental.

It is rumored that cast member previews will begin in February with Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club, Club 33, and D23 members to follow.

The Instagram post reads: “Attention Users: This morning Imagineers installed the marquee for TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom Park, as work continues ahead of the attraction opening on April 4. We can’t wait for you to enter the Grid!”

, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023.