As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 30th-February 34th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 4th:

Monday, January 30 Jinger Duggar ( Growing Up Duggar ) Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum ( Magic Mike’s Last Dance ) Ike Ejiochi on BookTok Emily Kaufman (National Plan Your Vacation Day) Performance by Cheat Codes and MacKenzie Porter

Tuesday, January 31 Better than Ever: Ginger Zee (Secondhand shopping) Jennifer Grey ( Gwen Shamblin ) Jay Shetty ( 8 Rules of Love ) Performance by Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line

Wednesday, February 1 GMA marks National Black History Month Georgie Nakima (Muralist pushing for social change) Soul Food Showdown (Celebrity chef judges Marcus Samuelsson and Melba Wilson) Deals and Steals: Black-Owned Businesses with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 2 Robin Roberts on walking the land of New Zealand GMA spotlights resurgence of Māori culture Ike Ejiochi reports on Black cowboys Robin Roberts on cooking in New Zealand

Friday, February 3 Robin Roberts explores the Milford Sound in New Zealand Christina Tosi ( Just the Right Cake )

Saturday, February 4 GMA features 8-year-old author for National Black History Month Eleanor Shearer ( River Sing Me Home ) Linsey Davis ( The Smallest Spot of a Dot ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.