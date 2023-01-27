“GMA” Guest List: Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum and More to Appear Week of January 30th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 30th-February 34th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 4th:

  • Monday, January 30
    • Jinger Duggar (Growing Up Duggar)
    • Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
    • Ike Ejiochi on BookTok
    • Emily Kaufman (National Plan Your Vacation Day)
    • Performance by Cheat Codes and MacKenzie Porter
  • Tuesday, January 31
    • Better than Ever: Ginger Zee (Secondhand shopping)
    • Jennifer Grey (Gwen Shamblin)
    • Jay Shetty (8 Rules of Love)
    • Performance by Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line
  • Wednesday, February 1
    • GMA marks National Black History Month
    • Georgie Nakima (Muralist pushing for social change)
    • Soul Food Showdown (Celebrity chef judges Marcus Samuelsson and Melba Wilson)
    • Deals and Steals: Black-Owned Businesses with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, February 2
    • Robin Roberts on walking the land of New Zealand
    • GMA spotlights resurgence of Māori culture
    • Ike Ejiochi reports on Black cowboys
    • Robin Roberts on cooking in New Zealand
  • Friday, February 3
    • Robin Roberts explores the Milford Sound in New Zealand
    • Christina Tosi (Just the Right Cake)
  • Saturday, February 4
    • GMA features 8-year-old author for National Black History Month
    • Eleanor Shearer (River Sing Me Home)
    • Linsey Davis (The Smallest Spot of a Dot)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

