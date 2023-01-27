As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 30th-February 34th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of January 30th-February 4th:
- Monday, January 30
- Jinger Duggar (Growing Up Duggar)
- Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
- Ike Ejiochi on BookTok
- Emily Kaufman (National Plan Your Vacation Day)
- Performance by Cheat Codes and MacKenzie Porter
- Tuesday, January 31
- Better than Ever: Ginger Zee (Secondhand shopping)
- Jennifer Grey (Gwen Shamblin)
- Jay Shetty (8 Rules of Love)
- Performance by Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line
- Wednesday, February 1
- GMA marks National Black History Month
- Georgie Nakima (Muralist pushing for social change)
- Soul Food Showdown (Celebrity chef judges Marcus Samuelsson and Melba Wilson)
- Deals and Steals: Black-Owned Businesses with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, February 2
- Robin Roberts on walking the land of New Zealand
- GMA spotlights resurgence of Māori culture
- Ike Ejiochi reports on Black cowboys
- Robin Roberts on cooking in New Zealand
- Friday, February 3
- Robin Roberts explores the Milford Sound in New Zealand
- Christina Tosi (Just the Right Cake)
- Saturday, February 4
- GMA features 8-year-old author for National Black History Month
- Eleanor Shearer (River Sing Me Home)
- Linsey Davis (The Smallest Spot of a Dot)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.