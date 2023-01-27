Photos: Disney100 The Eras Collection Arrives at Disneyland’s Disneyana Shop

The Disney100 Celebration has finally kicked off at the Disneyland Resort, and with it has come the launch of Disney100 The Eras Collection. We spotted items from this new collection available today at Disneyana on Main Street U.S.A.

There’s quite a few parts to the Disney100 The Eras: Walt Disney Studios Collection, from apparel

We’ll link to each item (that is available) on shopDisney, so those of you who can’t make it out to the park can also enjoy this delightful collection!

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney Productions Logo Figure – Disney100 – $125.99

This delightful advertisement for the Disneyland opening day special that aired on ABC can be purchased for $74.99.

The Tinker Bell figurine and Disneyland plaque are actually a part of the Disney100 The Eras: Disneyland Collection, which doesn’t launch on shopDisney until February 6th.

Mickey Mouse Boots Bookends – Disney100 – $59.99

Mickey Mouse ''Mousecar'' Phone Holder – Disney100 – $49.99

Many additional items from the collection can be found on store shelves. You can find those all here.

Four different ornaments are also a part of the Walt Disney Studios Collection.

The Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection it’s at the parks too

If that’s not enough, Disney has also revealed additional collections rolling out throughout 2023 such as: Disney100 Oswald Collection inspired by Walt Disney’s earliest creations, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney100 Decades Collection (debuting in early 2023) celebrating different classic stories from the company’s history, including Snow White (1930), Pinocchio (1940), and countless others.



While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.