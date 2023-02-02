Hulu Shares the Trailer and Key Art for New Onyx Collective Film “Bruiser” – Premiering February 24th

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their new film from Disney’s Onyx Collective, Bruiser, which premieres on February 24th.
What’s Happening:
- In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.
- The film stars Trevante Rhodes as Porter, Shamier Anderson as Malcolm, Shinelle Azoroh as Monica, and Jalyn Hall as Darious.
- Ryder Picture Company, Lyrical Media, Silent R Management and Toula67 Entertainment produce the film. Aaron Ryder, Jewerl Ross, Scott Frank, Scott Lumpkin and Trevante Rhodes serve as producers.
- Bruiser began as a short film, which premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, made its international debut at Toronto International Film Festival, and had its domestic premiere at AFI Film Festival.
- Bruiser premieres February 24th, exclusively on Hulu.
- Original Music from the film will be available on your favorite streaming services on February 24th, released through Hollywood Records.
- Robert Ouyang Rusli delivers a brooding score, featuring a mix of haunting flute melodies with dark synths, sweeping strings, and rolling timpani. The pulsing pull of the score is punctuated with a unique combination of rattling Indonesian bamboo tubes (Angklung) and distorted found sound, creating a soundtrack that feels equal parts ethereal and harrowing.
- You can pre-save/pre-add the Bruiser soundtrack now on both Spotify and Apple Music.
