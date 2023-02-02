Disney Fairy Tale Wedding 2023 Gowns To Be Featured in Virtual Fashion Show From Disneyland Park

In just a few days, Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland will play host to a virtual fashion show showing off the latest collection of wedding gowns from the 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection.

What’s Happening:

On February 10th, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons will unveil the 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection from Allure Bridals during a special virtual fashion show taking place at Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort

The event will give viewers a first look at 21 brand new wedding gowns inspired by Snow White

Disney worked with illustrator Holly Nichols on several of the sketches of the beautiful new princess-inspired gowns, and the art is featured on this page.