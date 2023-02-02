Disney Fairy Tale Wedding 2023 Gowns To Be Featured in Virtual Fashion Show From Disneyland Park

In just a few days, Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland will play host to a virtual fashion show showing off the latest collection of wedding gowns from the 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection.
What’s Happening:
- On February 10th, Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings and Honeymoons will unveil the 2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection from Allure Bridals during a special virtual fashion show taking place at Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in California.
- The event will give viewers a first look at 21 brand new wedding gowns inspired by Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Tiana, and Rapunzel.
- Disney worked with illustrator Holly Nichols on several of the sketches of the beautiful new princess-inspired gowns, and the art is featured on this page.
- The special fashion show will be streamed on the Disney Parks YouTube channel and will showcase the new bridal gowns from the 2023 collection.
- Allure Bridal is the home of the Disney Fairy Tale Wedding collection, telling brides that “growing up, you imagined a princess gown and dreamed of the day your special someone would step into your story. Now that day has arrived, and you're getting ready to begin your own real-life happily ever after. Start the next chapter of your life in a dress beyond your imagination – one with magic in every thread.”
- The Allure collections have consistently garnered praise, winning awards including “Fastest Growing Top 100 Private Companies” and “Top 100 Private Companies” in the Mid-South for multiple consecutive years. After 20 years of expansion in the bridal markets and multiple successful bridal and formalwear collections, the Allure Bridals brand family continues to pride itself on thoughtful designs to match every bride with their dream dress.