ESPN and ACC Network Will Celebrate Michael Jordan on February 3

ESPN and ACC Network will celebrate Michael Jordan, who is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

What's Happening:

ESPN and ACC Network (ACCN) will celebrate one of the greatest basketball players of all-time – Michael Jordan – on Friday, Feb. 3 (2/3/23), playing off the iconic jersey No. 23 that Jordan wore throughout his Hall of Fame basketball career – both in college at the University of North Carolina and in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

On Michael Jordan Day, ESPN will feature content and highlights of His Airness across multiple studio shows, while ACCN will exclusively air four North Carolina men’s basketball games from the 1981, ‘83 and ‘84 seasons spotlighting the legendary Tar Heel.

ESPN studio shows offering MJ content and highlights include the 7 a.m. ET, noon and 6 p.m. editions of SportsCenter, Get Up (8 a.m.), First Take (10 a.m.) and NBA Today (2 p.m.). Additionally, ACCN will have Jordan-related content, interviews and guests during ACC PM (4 p.m.) and Bald Men on Campus (9 p.m.).

Classic North Carolina Games on ACCN:

10 a.m. | Kansas vs North Carolina (Nov. 28, 1981)- In his first game of his college career, Jordan scored 12 points as the Tar Heels topped Kansas, 74-67, in Charlotte, N.C.

Noon | North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)- Jordan led the Tar Heels with 17 points, while Matt Doherty made two free throws with three seconds left to lift North Carolina past Wake Forest, 80-78.

2 p.m. | Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)- Jordan scored 23 points as the Tar Heels held off the Cavaliers, 69-66. North Carolina led by as many as 21 before Virginia mounted a comeback to cut the lead to one point with under five minutes left to play.

11 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)- In his final home game at North Carolina, Jordan scored 25 points, and added four rebounds and three assists to lead the Tar Heels past rival Duke, 96-83, in double overtime.

Additional Michael Jordan content on ESPN: