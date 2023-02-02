Magic Backstage Providing Unique Opportunities for Disney Cast Members

Cast members are celebrating the 50th Anniversary celebration, and Magic Backstage provides weekly sweepstakes opportunities like an overnight stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite. Disney Parks Blog shared more.

What's Happening:

Magic Backstage provides weekly sweepstakes opportunities like an overnight stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite, an adventure aboard the Disney Wish, and many other experiences to celebrate cast members and their dedication.

Cast members at Walt Disney World

At the Ganachery Shop in Disney Springs

With making Disney character inspired chocolate creations, tasting sweet treats, chocolate fountains, and more, they were in for a delightful treat.

At the Disney Event Group, other cast members experienced a private tour of Disney’s Floral & Gifts headquarters.

They were able to see the costume department, known for creating innovative designs for conventions, weddings, and themed special events, as well as tour their basketeering department and floral center.

The winners made their own bouquets, learned floral arrangements, and even planted their own Hidden Mickey in their creation.

Magic Backstage even honored cast members through Pixie Patrol, a surprise program where cast members won exclusive Walt Disney World 50th celebration merchandise and other Pixie Patrol products.