Universal Orlando Resort Launches New Ticket Offer: Five Days at the Parks for the Price of Three

Universal Orlando Resort is launching a ticket offer that gives guests five days of access to the theme parks for the price of three.

What's Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort invites U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of its “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer.

Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this epic offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to some of the world’s most thrilling theme park experiences across Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for the price of a 3-Day ticket.

And for just $35 more, guests can upgrade their ticket to include access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis that offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation.

For more information about the “Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket” offer and Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com

Offer:

Buy a 3-Day, 2-Park Ticket for as low as $234.99 + tax per adult and Get 2 DAYS FREE.

Includes the Following Benefits:

Five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure with purchase of a 3-Day Base or Park-to-Park ticket.

For $35 more, add access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

This offer is valid for any five (5) calendar days during an eight (8) consecutive calendar day period which commences on and includes the date selected.