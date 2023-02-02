Stakes Alive! Pre-Orders Now Open for “What We Do in the Shadows” Funko Pop!

All hail Funko and their ridiculously desirable Pop! figures! The latest Disney property to get the vinyl treatment is FX’s hilarious vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, and they’re available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

When you hear the word vampire you think creatures of the night and the visual that comes to mind is usually downright scary. Fortunately that’s not so much the case with the crew from What We Do in the Shadows who are just trying to survive life in Staten Island.

who are just trying to survive life in Staten Island. This year, Funko is exploring their story with a wave Pop! figures that will practically have you selling your soul to obtain them. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Fans of the show will love these cutesy interpretations of the bloodsuckers—plus Guillermo— dressed in their signature looks. The assortment includes: Laszlo Nadja Nandor Colin

The What We Do in the Shadows Funko Pop! collection is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and each sells for $11.99.

Funko Pop! collection is and each sells for $11.99. The Pop! figures are expected to ship to fans in June 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.**

What We Do in the Shadows Laszlo Cravensworth Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

What We Do in the Shadows Nadja of Antipaxos Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

What We Do in the Shadows Nandor the Relentless Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

What We Do in the Shadows Colin Robinson Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99